×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

LG Group unveils $74.42 billion domestic investment plan over 5 years

LG Group plans to stay competitive by investing in AI, clean tech, batteries, auto parts, and next-gen displays.

Reported by: Business Desk
LG
LG | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

LG's five-year plan: South Korean conglomerate LG Group, as announced by its holding company LG Corp on Wednesday, is set to inject 100 trillion won ($74.42 billion) into domestic ventures over the course of the next five years.

With the aim of maintaining its competitive edge, LG Group intends to channel half of this substantial investment into cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), environmentally sustainable solutions, and other burgeoning sectors like batteries, automotive components, and next-generation displays, according to a statement released by the company.

Advertisement

While specific details regarding the allocation of funds across its various affiliate companies, including LG Electronics, petrochemical giant LG Chem, and battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution, have yet to be disclosed, the move highlights LG Group's focus on boosting innovation and growth.


(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Motor insurance premium growth

Favourable auto sales mix

3 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant

R Ashwin & Rishabh Pant

3 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

4 minutes ago
Stock market news

RIL, oil marketing firms

4 minutes ago
best crypto casinos

Bitcoin casino sites

4 minutes ago
IGNOU June TEE 2024 Dates Out

IGNOU June TEE dates

5 minutes ago
Naxal

6 Naxalites Killed

14 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto

16 minutes ago
Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev wins 350th matc

17 minutes ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

20 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

21 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2024

24 minutes ago
Giacomo Raspadori

Acerbi won't be penalized

25 minutes ago
Ram Charan's unseen photo

Ram Charan's Unseen Pic

26 minutes ago
HSBC ASEAN growth fund

HSBC launches $1 bn fund

28 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham

England and Belgium draw

30 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

Complaint Moved to HC

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories12 hours ago

  2. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo