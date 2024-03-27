Advertisement

LG's five-year plan: South Korean conglomerate LG Group, as announced by its holding company LG Corp on Wednesday, is set to inject 100 trillion won ($74.42 billion) into domestic ventures over the course of the next five years.

With the aim of maintaining its competitive edge, LG Group intends to channel half of this substantial investment into cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), environmentally sustainable solutions, and other burgeoning sectors like batteries, automotive components, and next-generation displays, according to a statement released by the company.

While specific details regarding the allocation of funds across its various affiliate companies, including LG Electronics, petrochemical giant LG Chem, and battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution, have yet to be disclosed, the move highlights LG Group's focus on boosting innovation and growth.



(With Reuters Inputs)