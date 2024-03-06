×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

L&G is an insurer with a fossil fuel-style problem

Legal & General CEO António Simões has taken over a company when share price noticeably lags peers.

Reuters Breakingviews
Aimee Donnellan
UK insurer Legal & General
UK insurer Legal & General | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Breaking bulk. António Simões has a busy to-do list. The new CEO of 14 billion pound ($18 billion) UK insurer Legal & General has taken over a company whose share price noticeably lags peers. Meanwhile, his golden goose – the booming “bulk annuities” business, where insurance giants buy pension obligations from companies – will eventually run out.

In some ways, the former HSBC executive has inherited a healthy patient. His predecessor Nigel Wilson presided over a 360% total shareholder return during his decade in charge, fuelled by a roaring bulk annuities arm. In 2023, that business accounted for 43% of the company’s 2 billion pound operating profit. Global revenues in that division also grew by more than 40% last year.

Advertisement

Yet L&G’s focus remains largely post-Brexit UK. That’s one reason why the group lags more diversified European rivals like Allianz and AXA. Over the past five years, its share price has fallen by nearly 15%, underperforming the European duo and even domestic rival Aviva.

One problem is that not all of Wilson’s ideas turned to gold. As well as bulk annuities, his Legal & General Capital arm invested company funds in British urban regeneration projects, clean energy, housing and the financing of small and medium-sized businesses. Last year, amid a slowdown in the UK economy, that division’s operating profit flat-lined. The operating profit of L&G’s investment arm Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) also declined 19%.

Advertisement

The bulk annuity business at least remains in rude health and pension consultants LCP think the UK market could generate as much as 355 billion pounds worth of deals in the next five years. But the corporate pension schemes that feed it are no longer being created. Like the oil market which is expected to see falling demand as the realities of climate change kick in, L&G’s growth in this area will one day decline.

Simões’ main objective will be to find a different engine. Maybe this lies abroad: Wilson already established a retirement unit in the U.S. which could provide new opportunities in the bulk annuity market. There’s also an insurance unit in North America which grew sales by 39% to $160 million in 2023. Last year, L&G announced it is expanding its direct real estate investment business into the U.S. for the first time. But international insurance expansion doesn’t always work. Rival Aviva has retreated from all but two foreign markets having struggled to win enough market share abroad.

Advertisement

Simões will reveal his plans for the company in June. If they aren’t sufficiently compelling, L&G will continue to get marked down.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

4 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

4 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

9 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

9 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

21 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

21 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sharwanand, Wife Rakshita Reddy Welcome Baby Girl - Leela Devi

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Ex-cricketer on speculations of Rinku Singh making his India Test debut

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in ICC rankings for Test batters

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. 'At 3-1, you think it's not a success but..': Ben Stokes' 'BAZBALL' ans

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni was left SURPRISED by R Ashwin over his secret ability

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo