LIC profits: Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance has delivered impressive financial results for the third quarter ending December 2023, marking a significant growth in profit. The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,163 crore, surpassing its performance of Rs 480 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

LIC Housing Finance's total income also witnessed a growth, reaching Rs 6,792 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 5,876 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing. The interest income of the company demonstrated a notable increase, rising to Rs 6,744 crore from Rs 5,839 crore in the third quarter of the previous year.

Investment in AIFs

Despite the strong financial performance, the company made a provision of Rs 50.32 crore during the quarter for investments in alternate investment funds (AIFs), following a Reserve Bank of India circular dated December 19, 2023.

In a positive development, LIC Housing Finance's capital adequacy ratio showed improvement, reaching 19.77 per cent at the end of December 2023, up from 17.74 per cent at the close of December 2022. This enhancement in the capital adequacy ratio reflects the company's commitment to maintaining a robust financial position and aligning with regulatory standards.

(with PTI inputs)

