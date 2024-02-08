English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

LIC records 93.8% surge in Dec premium

The growth trajectory for LIC was fueled by a 194 per cent surge in the group single premium business.

Business Desk
Life Insurance Company
Life Insurance Company | Image:LIC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
LIC records surge: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) stands out as a driver in the expansion of India's life insurance sector, marking a considerable surge in premium income throughout December.

According to data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) website, life insurers collectively reported a 43.75 per cent surge in new business premiums in December 2023.

LIC, a prominent player in the insurance landscape, recorded a notable 93.8 percent surge in premiums, soaring from Rs 11,858.5 crore to Rs 22,981.3 crore, primarily attributed to the growth in its group business. Conversely, private insurers experienced a 4.14 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching Rs 15,600 crore from Rs 14,979 crore.

Upstick in premiums

The growth trajectory for LIC in December 2023 was fueled by a 194 per cent surge in the group single premium business.

The corporation witnessed an uptick in its overall premium, climbing to Rs 22,981 crore compared to Rs 11,859 crore from the previous year. Notably, LIC's group single premium surged to Rs 17,601 crore, a leap from Rs 5,966 crore in December 2022. Single premiums are typically received in one payment, distinguishing them from regular premiums.

This growth in LIC's group business contributed to the industry's overall premium surge, reaching Rs 38,583 crore in December compared to Rs 26,838 crore in the same period of 2022, marking a 43 per cent jump.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

