Updated April 8th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Loss of engine cover on Southwest Boeing 737-800 prompts FAA investigation

Southwest Flight 3695 safely returned to Denver International Airport after losing an engine cowling, with no injuries reported.

Reported by: Business Desk
Boeing to begin contract negotiations with Seattle-area union
Boeing | Image:Boeing
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Boeing incident: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an investigation following an incident involving a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft, where an engine cover detached during takeoff in Denver, striking the wing flap.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the flight, Southwest Flight 3695 bound for Houston Hobby airport with 135 passengers and six crew members, safely returned to Denver International Airport approximately 25 minutes after takeoff.

Aircraft under inspection

Passengers were later accommodated on another Southwest aircraft and arrived in Houston with a delay of approximately four hours. The affected aircraft, which entered service in June 2015, is currently under review by maintenance teams.

Footage circulating on social media depicted the torn engine cover, bearing the Southwest logo, flapping in the wind during the incident.

This occurrence comes amidst heightened scrutiny of Boeing following a similar incident involving an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet earlier this year, prompting the FAA to implement temporary grounding measures and initiate a criminal investigation.

Southwest engine issues

Notably, the FAA is also investigating several other recent engine-related incidents involving Southwest Boeing aircraft, including an aborted takeoff in Lubbock, Texas, and reports of engine issues on flights returning to airports in Austin, Texas, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Boeing has faced increased pressure to address quality control concerns across its aircraft production lines, with production rates for the MAX series temporarily reduced as a result.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 8th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Whatsapp logo