Published 16:27 IST, July 13th 2024
Low supply, high cost of greens sends kitchen budget in tailspin for Delhiites
Prices of kitchen staples like potatoes, onion, and tomatoes as well as green vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, and those in the gourd family have particularly soared, vendors in the wholesale markets said.
- Republic Business
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
16:27 IST, July 13th 2024