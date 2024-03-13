Advertisement

L&T bags order: Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) Construction arm, specialising in Buildings & Factories, has clinched an order of worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore for the expansion of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Under the aegis of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, L&T's scope of work includes the construction of a diverse range of facilities.

These encompass a 720-bed hospital, a 150-bed infectious diseases block, a 30-bed AYUSH block, a 150-seat medical college, alongside ancillary amenities such as a nursing college, a 750-seater auditorium, hostel accommodations, and residential facilities.

The project, spanning a total built-up area of 2.1 million sq ft, is slated for completion within a timeframe of 33 months.

L&T's responsibilities encompass a wide spectrum of activities, including civil structures, finishes, MEP services, and external development, which includes landscaping measures.

With operations extending across more than 50 countries, L&T has carved a niche for itself in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services.