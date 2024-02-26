Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

L&T rises 3% after construction units bags order in range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore

The project involves the procurement and delivery of various systems on a design-and-build basis.

Business Desk
Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro | Image:Larsen & Toubro
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
L&T stocks surge: Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) soared nearly 2.60 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 3,477.65 per share after its unit, L&T Construction's Railways Strategic Business Group secured an order ranging Rs 1,000-2,500 crore, to construct the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Project Phase 2A (Contract Package CP205) for MRT Jakarta.

The contract, facilitated through L&T's long-term Japanese partner, Sojitz Corporation, marks L&T's first Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Railway Systems Order in the ASEAN region.

The Jakarta MRT Phase 2A will extend the existing Jakarta MRT Line from Bundaran HI up to and including Kota, covering approximately 12.5 km and featuring 7 underground stations.

Furthermore, the project involves the procurement and delivery of various systems on a design-and-build basis, including trackworks, overhead contact systems, substation systems, power distribution systems, signalling and telecommunication systems, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) facilities, and platform screen doors. It also includes modifications to the equipment installed in the existing Occupancy Certificate (OCC) and the stations and train sets from Phase 1.

As of 11:05 am, shares of the company were trading 2.42 per cent higher at Rs 3,471.75 per share.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

