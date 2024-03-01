Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:20 IST

L&T secures major Air Force contract worth Rs 5,000-10,000 crore

The contracts from Ministry of Defence are for the supply of high-powered radars and CIWS.

Business Desk
Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

L&T bags order: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has clinched substantial contracts from the Ministry of Defence valued within the "Major" category in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 crore. The contracts involve the supply of critical equipment to the Indian Air Force (IAF), aimed at boost its operational capabilities.

Under these contracts, L&T is tasked with providing High Power Radars (HPR) and Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) to the IAF. The HPR systems, designed for extended-range aerial surveillance, are intended to enhance the IAF's monitoring capabilities across strategic zones. With features facilitating remote operations, the HPR project is slated for deployment across multiple locations to bolster the nation's defence preparedness.

Advertisement

Concurrently, L&T will deliver CIWS, a comprehensive defence system tailored to counter low-flying aerial threats, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Comprising Air Defence Guns, Tracking Radars, Search Radars, and a Command & Control Shelter, the CIWS highlights India's resolve to safeguard vital assets against evolving security challenges.

Leveraging its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and collaborating with an extensive industrial ecosystem, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), L&T aims to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities while strengthening India's position as a global player in defence technology.

Advertisement

The shares of L&T rose 5.19 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 3685.35 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

6 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

7 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

7 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air India’s rebranding sees new soundtrack ‘India takes flight’

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. 5 Employees of Construction Firm Held for Death of Man in Assam's Kamrup

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. आसाराम बापू को रेप केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नहीं मिली राहत

    10 minutes ago

  4. IPS Tejinder Singh Appointed DIG For Rajouri-Poonch Range

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Meta's News Funding Cuts Ignite Conflict with Australian Government

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo