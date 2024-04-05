×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Luxury group Zegna reports 19.3% jump in FY organic sales

The fashion group, owning Zegna, Thom Browne, and Tom Ford, experienced a 24% revenue boost in Greater China.

Reported by: Business Desk
Zegna reports 19.3% jump in FY organic sales
Zegna reports 19.3% jump in FY organic sales | Image:Zegna
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Zegna revenue soars: Luxury group Zegna has reported a substantial 19.3 per cent increase in organic revenue for the fiscal year, driven by robust demand for its luxury products. The Italian-based fashion conglomerate, known for its ownership of menswear brand Zegna, as well as US labels Thom Browne and Tom Ford Fashion, experienced a noteworthy 24 per cent growth in revenue in Greater China during the same period.

According to Chairperson and CEO Ermenegildo Zegna, the company is making progress in integrating the Tom Ford Fashion business, which is expected to enhance its unique luxury proposition.

For the fiscal year ending in 2023, Zegna's total revenue reached 1.9 billion euros ($2.06 billion). Additionally, the company has proposed a dividend increase of 20 per cent, setting it at 0.12 euros ($0.1300) per share.

Zegna, which went public on Wall Street in late 2021, disclosed that its Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) reached 220 million euros in 2023, up from 157.7 million euros in the previous year.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

