Zegna revenue soars: Luxury group Zegna has reported a substantial 19.3 per cent increase in organic revenue for the fiscal year, driven by robust demand for its luxury products. The Italian-based fashion conglomerate, known for its ownership of menswear brand Zegna, as well as US labels Thom Browne and Tom Ford Fashion, experienced a noteworthy 24 per cent growth in revenue in Greater China during the same period.



According to Chairperson and CEO Ermenegildo Zegna, the company is making progress in integrating the Tom Ford Fashion business, which is expected to enhance its unique luxury proposition.



For the fiscal year ending in 2023, Zegna's total revenue reached 1.9 billion euros ($2.06 billion). Additionally, the company has proposed a dividend increase of 20 per cent, setting it at 0.12 euros ($0.1300) per share.



Zegna, which went public on Wall Street in late 2021, disclosed that its Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) reached 220 million euros in 2023, up from 157.7 million euros in the previous year.



(With Reuters Inputs)