Advertisement

M&M Aerospace: Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd (MASPL) and Airbus Atlantic have signed a multi-year contract for the manufacture and delivery of metallic components and small assemblies, for the entire Airbus commercial aircraft family, including the best-selling A320 family.

As per a statement, under the contract, worth approximately USD100m, MASPL will supply close to 2,300 varieties of metallic components to Airbus Atlantic in France from its manufacturing base in India. The contract adds to existing MASPL programs to deliver parts directly to Airbus at their facilities in France and Germany, the statement added.

Advertisement

Speaking from the customer perspective, Airbus Atlantic Chief Procurement Officer José-Maria Trujillano said, "We are delighted to develop our relationship with Mahindra Aerostructures and to benefit from their robustness, their expertise and high-end technology capabilities in order to strengthen our supply base and, doing so, to contribute to securing production ramp-up for all our programs."

Speaking about the deal, Vinod Sahay, President Aerospace and Défense Mahindra Group, said, “This new contract from Airbus Atlantic opens a new frontier in our existing relationship with the Airbus Group, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to offer value across the realm of industrial maturity, digitalisation, performance and sustainability”

Advertisement

MASPL has been a direct supplier to Airbus Group since 2015, and partners with Airbus on numerous initiatives. It has been ranked as a D2P “Challenger” for three years in the Sheet Metal Parts domain, as well as level “A” in the Airbus Industrial Process Capability Assessment (IPCA+) and as won “Best Performer” award in the 2023 Airbus Supplier Quality Improvement Program (SQIP) awards.