Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Mahindra inks pact with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility for EV charging infrastructure

Mahindra XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rajiv Mehta, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited & Mr. Yash Batra, Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited
Rajiv Mehta, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited & Mr. Yash Batra, Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited | Image:Rajiv Mehta, M&M Yash Batra, Adani Total Energies
  • 2 min read
EV charging infrastructure: The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Mahindra & ATEL sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country. 

In an endeavor to fast-track the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in India, leading SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Total EnergiesE-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani TotalGas Limited, as per a company statement.  

The collaboration on EV charging indicates a step towards building a greener, more sustainable future, aligning with India’s ambitious climate action goals, said the statement. 

“The MoU between Mahindra and ATEL sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country. Moreover, the partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for the customers covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions,” the statement added. 

Better charging infra

With this association, the XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App, significantly enhancing the convenience and reach of electric vehicle charging for Mahindra EV owners, said the company. Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said the carmaker was looking forward to be partnering with Adani Total Energies. 

“This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience,” said Nakra. 

“In tune with our commitment to enhance customer experience with partner network, we are actively on-boarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles," Nakra further added. 

Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd. said the MoU was one more step towards expanding the footprint of Adani Total Gas Ltd in the EV space. 

“The collaboration with M&M in terms of the charging infrastructure will boost the confidence of customers to switch to the EV technology as part of the energy transition. Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions, and help India meet its climate action goals.” 

As per the company release, the partnership between Mahindra and ATEL showcases collaborative efforts required to decarbonise transportation and move towards an electric and sustainable future. 

 

 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Whatsapp logo