M&M auto sales: Leading SUV maker of the country Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said its total wholesales increased 4 per cent year on year to 68,413 units in March. The company's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 66,041 units in March 2023. The auto major passenger vehicle headquartered in Mumbai saw sales in the domestic market rising 13 per cent to 40,631 units last month against 35,997 units in March last year, the auto major said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 40,631 SUVs in March this year. The SUV maker, which has a slew of new launches planned for this year has said that Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales for the month of March 2024 stood at 68,413 vehicles, a growth of 4 per cent, including exports.

In a company release, M&M said in terms of the Utility Vehicles segment, it sold 40,631 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 13 per cent and overall, 41,161 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20,930.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “We ended the financial year F24 on a positive note with Mahindra PikUps crossing two lakh units during the year, which is the highest ever for any commercial vehicle in the load segment in India. In March, we sold a total of 40,631 SUVs, with a growth of 13 per cent and 68,413 total vehicles, a 4 per cent growth over last year.

(With PTI inputs)

