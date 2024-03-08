×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

‘Make in India’ to ‘Create in India’: PM Modi’s top 5 clarion calls

Over Rs 1,800 crore worth of investment has been initiated in the space tech sector, says PM Modi.

Reported by: Saqib Malik
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India's domestic push: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the decade to follow will witness the emergence of high-speed mobility, with an emphasis on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other new-age technologies. Notably, PM Modi has of late increased his focus on indigenous manufacturing and creation, during his public reach-out programs and made a call for concepts such as 'Wed in India', aimed to provide a boost to India's hospitality industry, and ‘Create in India’, asking content creators to focus on themes reflecting India's ethos and local success stories. 

Localisation at forefront  

The PM said there was huge scope for taking India’s model of growth to the world. Modi emphasized the manufacturing push in the form of the government's 'Make in India' initiative.  PM Modi said this while delivering the keynote address at the fourth edition of Republic Summit: Bharat The Next Decade in New Delhi on Thursday evening.  
"The pace and widespread development India is witnessing has helped India prove that good economics can go hand in hand with good politics," said Modi. 
The relaxation in the Make in India initiative and pro-farmer policies coupled with a boost to startups has been at the forefront, said Modi. “There is a lot we need to do to reinvent our past and that is possible only with fast-tracked development," said Modi. 
Gujarat is witnessing developmental works in each 25 km of stretch, said Modi. Over Rs 1,800 crore worth of investments have been initiated in the space tech sector in the country, the PM added.  

Make in India  

The PM said lighting up as many as one crore houses is gaining pace, and further informed that a survey for the same has been initiated. The PM said a special welfare board has been created for the marginalised sections of society. Modi said efforts were being made to work for the convenience of the specially-abled persons. The PM said the government was exploring leveraging startups and MSMEs, especially in the defence production sector.  
"Each second is important for me as I am the roadmap for the next 25 years on my mind," said the PM. The PM said people in the country have always opted for solutions over slogans. 
" Earlier people in our country used to vaguely ponder about economic growth but today the same people are curious to know the timeframe for achieving the milestone of being the third largest economy," said PM Modi. 

Aspire for a better India 

Drawing parallels between times that prevailed a decade ago and now, the PM said ten years ago people used to discuss new scams surfacing, but today people of the country are more concerned about the action being taken against each scam. He said youth in today's India are utilising their time in innovative aspects such as content creation. 
"The present decade belongs to India and is an apt occasion to fulfill the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’," PM Modi said, adding that some section of people with a bleak outlook for the country’s development cannot accept the reality that the present decade belongs to India.  
The PM said the present decade is a period to fulfill the dreams of India, to be fulfilled by the entrepreneurial zest that thrives in India. "Before we step into the next decade, every Indian will have a rooftop and all possible amenities. This is the decade when India will get its fully dedicated integrated corridors and bullet train," said Modi.

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

6 minutes ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

8 minutes ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

10 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

11 minutes ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 LIVE DC vs UPW: UPW opts to bat first

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Is Varun Tej's Matka Going Through Budget Constraints? Director Reacts

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. These Zodiac Signs Are Known To Have The Most Competitive Nature

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  4. Is Gua Sha Just Another Beauty Fad Or Has Legit Benefits?

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  5. Lucknow Woman Found Hanging in Brahma Kumari Ashram, Foul Play Alleged

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo