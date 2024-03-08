‘Make in India’ to ‘Create in India’: PM Modi’s top 5 clarion calls

Advertisement

India's domestic push: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the decade to follow will witness the emergence of high-speed mobility, with an emphasis on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other new-age technologies. Notably, PM Modi has of late increased his focus on indigenous manufacturing and creation, during his public reach-out programs and made a call for concepts such as 'Wed in India', aimed to provide a boost to India's hospitality industry, and ‘Create in India’, asking content creators to focus on themes reflecting India's ethos and local success stories.

Localisation at forefront

The PM said there was huge scope for taking India’s model of growth to the world. Modi emphasized the manufacturing push in the form of the government's 'Make in India' initiative. PM Modi said this while delivering the keynote address at the fourth edition of Republic Summit: Bharat The Next Decade in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

"The pace and widespread development India is witnessing has helped India prove that good economics can go hand in hand with good politics," said Modi.

The relaxation in the Make in India initiative and pro-farmer policies coupled with a boost to startups has been at the forefront, said Modi. “There is a lot we need to do to reinvent our past and that is possible only with fast-tracked development," said Modi.

Gujarat is witnessing developmental works in each 25 km of stretch, said Modi. Over Rs 1,800 crore worth of investments have been initiated in the space tech sector in the country, the PM added.

Make in India

The PM said lighting up as many as one crore houses is gaining pace, and further informed that a survey for the same has been initiated. The PM said a special welfare board has been created for the marginalised sections of society. Modi said efforts were being made to work for the convenience of the specially-abled persons. The PM said the government was exploring leveraging startups and MSMEs, especially in the defence production sector.

"Each second is important for me as I am the roadmap for the next 25 years on my mind," said the PM. The PM said people in the country have always opted for solutions over slogans.

" Earlier people in our country used to vaguely ponder about economic growth but today the same people are curious to know the timeframe for achieving the milestone of being the third largest economy," said PM Modi.

Aspire for a better India

Drawing parallels between times that prevailed a decade ago and now, the PM said ten years ago people used to discuss new scams surfacing, but today people of the country are more concerned about the action being taken against each scam. He said youth in today's India are utilising their time in innovative aspects such as content creation.

"The present decade belongs to India and is an apt occasion to fulfill the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’," PM Modi said, adding that some section of people with a bleak outlook for the country’s development cannot accept the reality that the present decade belongs to India.

The PM said the present decade is a period to fulfill the dreams of India, to be fulfilled by the entrepreneurial zest that thrives in India. "Before we step into the next decade, every Indian will have a rooftop and all possible amenities. This is the decade when India will get its fully dedicated integrated corridors and bullet train," said Modi.