FAA boosts Boeing oversight: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday that it will increase its monitoring of Boeing following an incident where a panel broke off a new jet during flight. FAA Chief Mike Whitaker said that the agency suspects "other manufacturing problems" at Boeing and will conduct a fresh audit of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and its suppliers. Last week, an Alaska Airlines jet made an emergency landing after the panel detachment.



Whitaker revealed to the media that the affected MAX 9 aeroplane had "significant problems," emphasising Boeing's history of production issues. He expressed concerns about ongoing manufacturing problems, noting that the aircraft in question was only three months old. Following the incident, both Alaska Airlines and United Airlines have cancelled numerous flights, grounding their 737 MAX 9 planes.



The recent events have raised doubts about Boeing's safety, especially in the aftermath of the 2018 and 2019 MAX 9 crashes that claimed nearly 350 lives. Boeing, though not providing an immediate comment, stated its focus on cooperating fully with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in their investigations. CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged a "quality" issue, and on Thursday, the FAA initiated a formal investigation into the panel blowout, grounding 171 planes with a similar configuration.



In response to the situation, the FAA will reevaluate its decision to delegate some responsibilities to Boeing, exploring the possibility of transferring certain functions to independent third-party entities. Whitaker highlighted the need to consider all options to minimise risk, given the grounding of the 737-9 and the multiple production-related issues identified in recent years.



Talks between Boeing, the FAA, and airlines concluded without agreement on the inspection and maintenance instructions required for the resumption of MAX 9 flights. The FAA did not provide a specific timetable for approving these instructions. Alaska Airlines' affected aircraft, in service for only eight weeks, experienced a panel detachment at 16,000 feet, resulting in a safe return to Portland with minor injuries to passengers.



Major carriers, such as Alaska and United, reported finding loose parts on grounded MAX 9 aircraft during preliminary checks. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian expressed confidence in Boeing's ability to learn from the incident and continue providing a reliable product. Boeing's shares have fallen 1.6 per cent in premarket trading, marking a more than 10 per cent decrease since the recent incident.



US Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell, who had previously urged a new Boeing audit in January 2023, raised concerns about recent accidents and incidents, questioning Boeing's quality control. In March, the FAA announced an increase in oversight of Boeing, with 107 full-time staff members dedicated to regulatory oversight, up from 82 a couple of years ago.



