Manufacturing sector high: The manufacturing sector concluded FY 2024 with a robust performance in March, according to the HSBC India manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), reaching a 16-year high of 59.1, surpassing February's 56.9.

The figure, although slightly lower than initial estimates of 59.2, represents the strongest reading since February 2008, indicating sector expansion.

Manufacturing output continued its growth streak for the 33rd consecutive month in March, with expansion accelerating across the consumer, intermediate, and capital goods sectors. This growth was attributed to the "strongest increases in output and new orders since October 2020," coinciding with the "second-sharpest upturn in input inventories witnessed throughout the survey's history."

However, overall sentiment among Indian businesses declined to a four-month low, mainly due to inflation concerns. Cost pressures reached a five-month high, with companies experiencing price increases for various raw materials.

Commenting on the data, Ines Lam, economist at HSBC, stated, "India's March manufacturing PMI reached its highest level since 2008. Manufacturing companies increased hiring in response to strong production and new orders."

The survey also indicated a significant increase in purchase inventories, reaching the second-highest level in the survey's history. The pace of job creation, though moderate, was the strongest since September 2023, focusing on mid-level and full-time positions.

