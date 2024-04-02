×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Manufacturing sector ends FY24 on strong note, PMI hits 16-year high

Manufacturing output continued its growth streak for the 33rd consecutive month in March, with expansion accelerating across the consumer sector.

Reported by: Business Desk
Govt not considering any new PLI schemes immediately
Manufacturing sector ends FY24 on strong note, PMI hits 16-year high | Image:Pexels
Manufacturing sector high: The manufacturing sector concluded FY 2024 with a robust performance in March, according to the HSBC India manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), reaching a 16-year high of 59.1, surpassing February's 56.9.

The figure, although slightly lower than initial estimates of 59.2, represents the strongest reading since February 2008, indicating sector expansion.

Manufacturing output continued its growth streak for the 33rd consecutive month in March, with expansion accelerating across the consumer, intermediate, and capital goods sectors. This growth was attributed to the "strongest increases in output and new orders since October 2020," coinciding with the "second-sharpest upturn in input inventories witnessed throughout the survey's history."

However, overall sentiment among Indian businesses declined to a four-month low, mainly due to inflation concerns. Cost pressures reached a five-month high, with companies experiencing price increases for various raw materials.

Commenting on the data, Ines Lam, economist at HSBC, stated, "India's March manufacturing PMI reached its highest level since 2008. Manufacturing companies increased hiring in response to strong production and new orders."

The survey also indicated a significant increase in purchase inventories, reaching the second-highest level in the survey's history. The pace of job creation, though moderate, was the strongest since September 2023, focusing on mid-level and full-time positions.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI for March 2024 was revised lower to 59.1 from preliminary estimates of 59.2, below forecasts of 59.4. Nonetheless, it marks the fastest growth in factory activity since February 2008, driven by strong output and new orders.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:04 IST

