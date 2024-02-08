Advertisement

Investment in Vibrant Gujarat: Micron Technology, a major player in memory and data storage, announced that the initial phase of its manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Sanand is set to commence operations in early 2025. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Micron's President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, revealed that construction, undertaken in collaboration with Tata Projects, is underway and the hiring process has commenced.

"The first phase, encompassing 5,00,000 square feet of plant clean room space, is slated to become operational in early 2025," Mehrotra stated. The investment, initially disclosed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit in June 2023, involves Micron committing over $800 million to the plant, which is part of the overall project cost of $2.75 billion. The clean room will house an Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility, operating in a controlled environment with minimal dust and vibration.

Emphasising the company's flexibility to align capacity with global demand, Mehrotra noted that construction for the second phase of the facility is expected to commence in the latter half of the current decade.

Government's role in funding

The combined investment from Micron and the government, which is actively supporting the project through a dedicated semiconductor ecosystem platform, amounts to $2.75 billion. Mehrotra highlighted the government's role in funding the project and providing access to crucial semiconductor infrastructure and resources, fostering innovation and local talent development.

Gujarat was chosen as the location for the plant due to its robust manufacturing infrastructure, according to Mehrotra. He expressed optimism that Micron's investment would serve as a catalyst for further sector investments, bolster indigenous manufacturing capabilities, promote innovation, and contribute to broader job creation.

Micron has already commenced the hiring process, with 200 individuals undergoing training at facilities in Malaysia and Mohali. Upon completion of both phases, the company aims to create 5,000 jobs at the Sanand site.

(with PTI inputs)