Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 26th, 2022 at 16:35 IST

Markets rebound after 2-day slide; Sensex jumps 777 points

Markets rebound after 2-day slide; Sensex jumps 777 points

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Benchmark indices rebounded sharply on Tuesday after falling for the past two sessions, with the Sensex rallying nearly 777 points, helped by buying in index major Reliance Industries and recovery in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 776.72 points or 1.37 per cent to end at 57,356.61. During the day, it rallied 862.35 points or 1.52 per cent to 57,442.24.

Advertisement

The broader NSE Nifty gained 246.85 points or 1.46 per cent to finish at 17,200.80.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, PowerGrid, Titan, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, SBI, Bharti Airtel and HUL were among the major gainers.

Advertisement

In contrast, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti and TCS closed with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul settled in the green, while Shanghai ended lower.

Advertisement

Markets in Europe were also trading in the green in the afternoon session.

Stocks in the US had ended with gains on Monday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.75 per cent to USD 101.55 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth a net Rs 3,302.85 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data. PTI SUM SUM ABM ABM

Advertisement

Published April 26th, 2022 at 16:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

24 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Dear Lottery SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info11 minutes ago

  2. Aditya-Ananya's Candid Photo From Anant-Radhika's Bash Goes Viral

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Mandavia inaugrates 51 projects under PLI scheme for bulk drugs

    Economy News20 minutes ago

  4. Gopichand Vouches For Bhimaa, Promises It Will Be A 'Feast For All'

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | India's Time Has Come: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo