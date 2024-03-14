Advertisement

Demat account rises: Stock market investing is on the rise in the country as equity markets continue to scale new highs driven by a surge in Demat account additions, analysts noted.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported an eighth consecutive monthly increase in active clients, hitting 4.01 crore compared to 3.36 crore in February last year.

Demat account additions soared to 43 lakh, pushing the total number of demat accounts to 14.8 crore. The surge surpassed the average monthly additions of 2.1 crore in the previous fiscal year, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Moreover, the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) continued to gain market share both in total demat accounts and on a month-on-month basis, while the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) saw a decline in market share.

Among discount brokers, Angel One witnessed an increase in daily orders, particularly in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment. The top five discount brokers now account for 63.5 per cent of total NSE active clients, reflecting a steady rise from the previous year.

Key players in the market showed varied performance. Zerodha reported a modest increase in client count, while Groww saw a notable rise in both clients and market share. Traditional brokers like ISEC and IIFL Securities also demonstrated mixed results, Mumbai-based brokerage said.

Overall average daily turnover (ADTO) increased by 5 per cent month-on-month (MoM), with F&O ADTO notably surging. Retail cash ADTO rose 3 per cent month-on-month to Rs 53,300 crore.

However, commodity volumes witnessed a decline month-on-month, with MCX volumes decreasing to Rs 25.6 lakh crore. The decline was primarily driven by decreases in Options on Futures (OPTFUT) and Futures on Commodities (FUTCOM) volumes, although silver saw an increase, Motilal Oswal noted.

Additionally, in the primary market, Rs 6,900 crore was raised through nine Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in February 2024.