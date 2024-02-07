Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 profit dips 31.1% to Rs 325 crore

The company's operating margin has also seen a decline of 810 basis points, falling to 33.5 per cent in the December quarter, from 41.6 per cent in Q3FY23.

Anirudh Trivedi
Adani Energy Solutions
Adani Energy Solutions | Image:Adani Energy Solutions
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Adani Energy Solutions’ net profit fell 31.1 per cent to Rs 325 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24) from Rs 471.72 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q3FY23).

The Ahmedabad-based company’s total revenue has seen an uptick of 28.5 per cent to Rs 4,562.7 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 3,551 crore in the December quarter last year. 

The power transmission giant’s earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITDA), also known as operating profit, increased 3.4 per cent to Rs 1.527.32 crore in December quarter from Rs 1,477.54 crore in Q3FY23. 

The company's operating margin has also seen a decline of 810 basis points, falling to 33.5 per cent in the December quarter, from 41.6 per cent in Q3FY23. 

“Our growing portfolio with newly commissioned lines, coupled with favourable energy demand, continues to drive our growth. We are proud of our contribution to developing national transmission infrastructure, which is very critical to facilitate renewable evacuation, especially from the Khavda region. With humility, we welcomed the prestigious Global recognition in the form of Sustainability Leadership Award 2023 from the World Sustainability Congress, demonstrating our outstanding leadership, commitment to reduce environmental impact, and dedication to promote sustainable practices,” said Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Energy Solutions.

Additionally, the energy demand (units sold) in Adani Electricity Mumbai in the December quarter soared 14.8 per cent annually to 2,489 million units, on the back of robust demand.

“Under the smart metering business segment, the order book has rapidly grown to 21.1 million smart metres, with a contract value of over Rs. 25,000 crores. The smart metering deployment is underway,” Adani Energy said in a statement.

“The smart metering segment is consistently growing besides our existing T and D established industry position. To offer smart and tech enabled smart metering solutions, our partnership with Airtel, Esyasoft, AdaniConnex will be very fruitful and will immensely augment our offering,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

The market capitalisation of the company stands at Rs 1.22 lakh crore. The shares of the company were trading 3.18 per cent higher at 1094 per share as of 3:17 pm. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

