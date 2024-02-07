Adani Enterprises Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 1,889 crore

Advertisement

Adani Ent Q3 results: Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises’ profit climbed 130.3 per cent to Rs 1,888.5 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 820 crore in the same quarter a year (Q3FY23).

The company’s revenue rose 6.5 per cent annually to Rs 28,336.4 crore in the December quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 26,612.2 crore in the same quarter previous financial year.

Its operating profit, also known as EBITDA, zoomed a little over 98 per cent to Rs 3,227.3 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 1,629.2 crore in Q3FY23.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-based company’s margin expanded 530 basis points (bps) to 11.4 per cent in Q4FY24, from 6.1 per cent in Q3FY23.

Adani Enterprises has had a robust third quarter, with two of our major incubating businesses picking up momentum. Our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and redefining the overall consumer experience at our airports remains steadfast. We are also pleased with the pace of our advance in establishing a fully integrated manufacturing chain for green hydrogen production. This fully integrated approach will provide us a tremendous advantage in end-to-end planning, granting us superior control over the final product and its cost. The scale of opportunities these businesses present is not only unprecedented but also allows us to strongly position ourselves as a leading source of clean, sustainable and affordable alternative energy,” said,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

As of 2:36 pm, shares of Adani Enterprises were trading 1.53 per cent higher at Rs 3,190 per share.

