Adani Green in focus: Renewable energy company Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has commenced the generation of power from the Khavda renewable energy (RE) park in Gujarat, supplying 551 MW to the national grid.

Within a year, AGEL achieved this feat, beginning with the establishment of essential infrastructure such as roads and connectivity, and fostering a self-sustaining social ecosystem in Khavda.

Moreover, AGEL transformed the arid landscape of the Rann of Kutch into a habitable environment for its 8,000-strong workforce.

The ambitious plans for the Khavda Renewable Energy Park involve the development of 30 GW of renewable energy capacity, expected to be operational within the next five years.

After completion, this park will stand as the largest renewable energy installation globally, a testament to AGEL's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The energy generated from the Khavda renewable energy park has the potential to power 16.1 million homes annually, making a significant contribution to India's clean energy goals.

The Khavda region boasts wind and solar resources, making it an ideal location for large-scale renewable energy development.

AGEL conducted extensive studies and implemented innovative solutions to accelerate the development of the park, thereby supporting the growth of an indigenous and sustainable supply chain.

The anticipated annual contribution of the 30 GW renewable energy plant includes generating approximately 81 billion units of clean electricity, powering 16.1 million households, and creating over 15,200 green jobs.

Furthermore, the project is expected to avoid 58 million tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the carbon sequestration of 2,761 million trees, avoiding 60,300 tonnes of coal, and taking 12.6 million cars off the roads.

"Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world’s most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind. Through bold and innovative projects like the Khavda RE plant, AGEL continues to set higher global benchmarks and rewrite the world’s planning and execution standards for giga-scale renewable energy projects. This milestone is a validation of the Adani Group’s commitment and leading role in accelerating India’s equitable clean energy transition journey towards its ambitious goals of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

As of 12:21 pm, shares were trading 2.19 per cent higher at Rs 1,856.90 per share.