Adani Green to consider fundraise: Adani Green Energy is considering raising funds through the issuance of US dollar-denominated 18-year bonds, with initial guidance indicating a target amount of $409 million at a coupon rate of approximately 7.1250 per cent, as reported by two bankers on Monday.

The move marks Adani group's first foray into dollar-denominated bond issuance since a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023 triggered a sell-off in stocks and overseas-listed bonds of Adani group companies.

Following the market turmoil, Adani Green Energy refrained from participating in the foreign currency bond market and initiated a buyback of $315 million worth of listed overseas debt securities.

The proceeds from the proposed bond issuance are earmarked for refinancing the 6.25 per cent senior secured notes valued at $500 million, set to mature in September 2024.

To facilitate the bond issuance, Adani Green Energy has appointed a consortium of banks including Barclays, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ING Bank, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG Securities Asia, Mizuho Securities (Singapore), SMBC Nikko Securities, Societe Generale, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, and State Bank of India's London branch as joint bookrunners.

Moody's Investor Service is expected to rate the bonds as 'Ba1', while Fitch Ratings will assign a rating of 'BBB-'.

The move by Adani Green Energy reflects its strategic approach to capital management and underscores its commitment to meet financial obligations while optimising its funding structure.

(With Reuters Inputs)

