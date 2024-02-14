English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Adani Green Energy set to tap dollar bond market in March

The funds raised are expected to be utilised for refinancing existing debt maturing this year.

Business Desk
Adani Green
Adani Green | Image:Adani Green Energy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Adani Green Energy in focus: Adani Green Energy is gearing up to enter the dollar bond market in March, aiming to raise $500 million, as per two officials familiar with the matter. The move marks the first foray by an Adani group company into the overseas bond market in a year.

The company is actively engaging with investors to gauge pricing dynamics and demand, sources added. Once the groundwork is complete and market conditions are favourable, Adani Green Energy will finalise the details and proceed with the bond issuance.

The funds raised are expected to be utilised for refinancing existing debt maturing this year, as indicated by sources. However, they preferred anonymity as they aren't authorised to speak publicly on the matter. 

Adani Group has not responded to media inquiries regarding this development.

Following a tumultuous period triggered by a report from US short seller Hindenburg Research last January, which led to a sell-off in Adani group stocks and overseas listed bonds, the conglomerate had to withdraw from the foreign currency bond market. 

However, most of the group's foreign bonds have since rebounded, providing the impetus for Adani Green Energy to explore fresh dollar bond issuances.

The company conducted non-deal roadshows in January, engaging investors in Hong Kong and Singapore, with further roadshows for the proposed bond issue in the pipeline, though timing specifics were not disclosed.

Adani Green Energy is presently in discussions with foreign banks and investors, yet to appoint arrangers for the upcoming bond issue. Notably, the spreads for Adani Group's dollar bonds have decreased from last year, suggesting favourable pricing conditions for the impending deal, as highlighted by industry insiders.

Recently, Moody's revised Adani Green's rating outlook to "stable" from "negative," citing improved financial flexibility and reduced refinancing risk after the repayment of senior notes. 

The rating agency maintained Adani Green's Ba3 rating, reflecting stable cash flows supported by long-term power purchase agreements despite high financial leverage.

Merchant bankers indicate that Adani Transmission may also explore opportunities in the overseas bond market later this year.

As of 11:30 am, shares of Adani Green were trading 1.86 per cent higher at Rs 1,850.90 per share.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 14th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

