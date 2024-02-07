Adani Green Q3 profit zooms 149% to Rs 256 crore

Advertisement

Adani Green Q3 results: Renewable energy company Adani Green Energy’s profit rose 148.5 per cent to Rs 256 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), against Rs 103 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY23).

The Ahmedabad-based company’s revenue soared 17 per cent to Rs 2,311 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 1,971 crore in Q3FY23.

Advertisement

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), also known as operating profit, climbed 95 per cent to Rs 1,666 crore in December quarter, from Rs 853 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its margin zoomed 2,900 basis points (bps) to 72 per cent in Q3Fy24, from 43 per cent in Q3FY23.

Advertisement

Notably, the shares rose sharply after the company announced its December quarter results. The shares jumped as much as 5.13 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,750 per share.

As of 1:35 pm, shares of Adani Green were trading 4.41 per cent higher at Rs 1,737.85 per share.

Advertisement