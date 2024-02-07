Advertisement

Adani Group bounces back: Billionaire Gautam Adani , founder of the Adani Group, has rebounded from a major setback caused by a damning report from US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, according to a Bloomberg report.

Hindenburg Research report accused the conglomerate of fraud and stock price manipulation, allegations vehemently denied by Adani.

Despite the lingering fallout, Adani's business fundamentals have shown improvement over the past year. The Adani Group, with interests ranging from ports to power, has reduced debt, attracted new investments, secured landmark projects, and engaged more with investors. The conglomerate's diversified infrastructure empire, including port terminals, power lines, airports, data centres, solar parks, and cement plants, has played a crucial role in its resilience.

While Adani's stocks have rebounded and the stocks have risen over $90 billion from the lows following Hindenburg's report, they are still $60 billion short of their pre-crisis peak. The group's dollar bonds have largely recovered, and it has successfully refinanced major debt, indicating growing confidence among creditors.

SC ruling in favour

The Supreme Court's rejection of appeals for a special investigation, new investments from marquee investors, and backing from a US agency for its port business in Sri Lanka have boosted investor confidence.

Adani's focus on major infrastructure projects in India, such as the construction of a new airport in Mumbai and the redevelopment of Dharavi slum, has contributed to the conglomerate's resurgence.

Political risk remains a potential challenge for Adani, given the close correlation between his rise and Prime Minister Modi's political ascent. The upcoming national elections in the country could introduce additional uncertainties. The local market regulator is also investigating whether the Adani Group violated securities laws.

Support found

Despite these challenges, the Adani Group has gained support from new backers, including investor Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners and established entities like Qatar Investment Authority, TotalEnergies SE, and Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co.

The Adani family is making strategic moves, setting up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in Abu Dhabi to safeguard their wealth.

Adani's ability to weather reputational challenges and continue doing business has impressed observers. The conglomerate's diversified portfolio and strategic initiatives have positioned it to capitalise on India's growth story, attracting both institutional and retail investors .

The Adani Group, despite facing setbacks from a short-seller report, has demonstrated resilience, improved business fundamentals, and garnered support from new investors, signalling a potential comeback for the billionaire's empire.