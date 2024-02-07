Advertisement

NDTV Q3 loss: New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), a part of the Adani Group, reported a third-quarter loss on Tuesday, attributing the setback to a decline in advertising spending by businesses. During the quarter, companies redirected their advertising budgets to the cricket world cup, negatively impacting broadcasters not affiliated with the tournament. Given that advertising constitutes the primary revenue stream for broadcasters, this shift had a substantial impact.

NDTV's consolidated net loss for the three months ending December 31 amounted to Rs 9.55 crore, a significant downturn from Rs 2.59 crore profit reported a year earlier.

The news network faced its fifth consecutive drop in revenue during the December quarter, with a 7 per cent decline amounting to Rs 97.95 crore. Simultaneously, expenses increased, rising by one-fourth, primarily due to a nearly 35 per cent surge in production expenses and the cost of services.

Rival TV18 Broadcast also reported a quarterly loss earlier this month, highlighting the broader challenges in the industry.

Zee Entertainment, entangled in conflicts related to a failed merger with Sony's India unit and licensing rights with Disney, is set to report its results next month.

(With Reuters inputs.)

