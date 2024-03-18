×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Adani Group's dollar bonds, shares plunge amid US probe report

In early trading, shares of all 10 group and related companies plummeted by over 5%, with Adani Total Gas leading the decline.

Reported by: Business Desk
Adani Group
Adani Group | Image:Adani Group
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Adani Group stocks plunge: Most dollar bonds belonging to Adani Group companies on Monday saw a notable decline, reaching their lowest levels in two months. 

The downturn followed a report suggesting that US prosecutors have expanded their investigation into the conglomerate to scrutinise potential bribery activities.

In early trading, shares of all 10 group and related companies plummeted by over 5 per cent, with Adani Total Gas leading the decline.

Bond prices saw a notable drop, resulting in a 38 basis points increase in the yield on a note from Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone due in February 2032 to 7.20 per cent. 

Earlier in the day, the yield had surged by 54 bps to 7.36 per cent, marking the largest single-session gain since February.

The daily decline observed in most actively traded dollar bonds was the most significant in six to 12 months.

According to Bloomberg's report on Friday, US investigators are examining whether an Adani entity or individuals associated with the company, including Gautam Adani, were involved in providing payments to officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project.

The group has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment.

The investigation follows a report by US short seller Hindenburg Research in January of last year, which triggered a sell-off in stocks and overseas listed bonds of Adani Group companies. 

The group has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Despite these challenges, most of the group's foreign bonds and domestic shares had rebounded above the levels they traded at before the Hindenburg report was issued.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

