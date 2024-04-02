Advertisement

Billionaire Gautam Adani-backed Adani group stocks continued their upward trajectory for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with nine out of the ten listed stocks ending the session in positive territory.

Adani Power led the gains, by jumping 5 per cent, followed by Adani Wilmar which surged 4.15 per cent. ACC saw a rise of 4.09 per cent, while NDTV and Ambuja Cements advanced by 2.81 per cent and 2.09 per cent respectively on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Other stocks of the Adani group also witnessed gains, with Adani Ports climbing 2.02 per cent, Adani Total Gas rising by 0.65 per cent, Adani Enterprises by 0.51 per cent, and Adani Green Energy by 0.30 per cent. The only laggard among the group stocks was Adani Energy Solutions, which declined by 1.25 per cent.

The positive momentum in Adani group stocks follows major developments within the conglomerate, including the opening of a $1.2 billion copper plant, acquisition of a port in Odisha, increased stakes in a cement company, and forging an alliance with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries within a week.

Over the past week, the Adani group has announced expansions and investments across various sectors, including ports, metal refining, cement, and solar projects. These strategic moves have not only contributed to revenue growth but have also facilitated debt reduction, enhancing financial stability and enabling further expansion plans.

Since the Hindenburg report, the Adani Group has successfully raised over $5 billion (Rs 41,500 crore) in equity and double that amount in debt, demonstrating resilience and confidence in its growth trajectory.

(With PTI inputs)

