Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Adani Group stocks surge as Moody's upgrades credit rating, Jefferies issues "Buy" recommendation

Moody's cited several factors for the upgrade, including debt repayments and recent high-profile investments by entities like the Qatar Investment Authority.

Business Desk
Adani Group's Market Cap Soars to 11-Month High of Rs 13.8 Lakh Crore
Adani Group's Market Cap Soars to 11-Month High of Rs 13.8 Lakh Crore | Image:Gautam Adani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Adani Group shares surge: Most Adani Group listed companies witnessed a significant rally in their share prices on Wednesday, February 14, following positive developments from both Moody's and Jefferies. Moody's upgraded four Adani Group companies, including Adani Green Energy, to "stable" from "negative." This upgrade signifies improved confidence in the group's financial health and ability to manage debt.

The upgrade comes a year after Moody's downgraded the companies following accusations of stock manipulation by short-seller Hindenburg Research, which the Adani Group has vehemently denied. Moody's cited several factors for the upgrade, including Adani's successful debt repayments and recent high-profile investments by entities like the Qatar Investment Authority and GQG Partners.

Adani Green leads

Shares of Adani Green, which was reportedly considering tapping the dollar bond market, surged as high as 3.7 per cent on the news. Other Adani Group companies also saw positive movement, with Adani Energy rising 1.9 per cent and Adani Ports gaining 1.3 per cent.

Jefferies recommends "Buy" for Adani Enterprises

Adding to the positive sentiment, investment firm Jefferies initiated coverage of Adani Enterprises with a "buy" rating, valuing it as “India's leading business incubator.” Jefferies sees potential for a three-fold increase in Adani Enterprises' earnings by fiscal 2028, driven by new ventures in airports and green hydrogen.

While the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.3 per cent, Adani Group stocks defied the trend. Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, jumped 2.4 per cent after the Jefferies recommendation.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

