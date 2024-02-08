Advertisement

Adani Group’s investment plan: The Adani Group has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government for investments worth over Rs 42,700 crore at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024.

The major allocation of Rs 24,500 crore will be dedicated to Adani Green Energy Ltd for the development of three pump storage projects (PSP) over the next 5-7 years, Adani Group said in a statement.

Image Credits: Adani Group

Adani Connex will invest Rs 13,200 crore in a hyperscale data centre over the next seven years, while Ambuja Cements plans to allocate Rs 3,500 crore for three cement grinding units within the next five years.

Additionally, Adani Total Gas Ltd will invest Rs 1,568 crore over eight years.

After inking the deal, Karan Adani said, “Today’s Tamil Nadu is a standout example of stability, a well-established industrial ecosystem, advanced infrastructure, total connectivity, safe and secure neighbourhoods, business-friendly policies with an able and efficient team of officers, and a diverse and highly-skilled workforce with more women in the ranks than anywhere else in the country!”

The Adani Group's diverse presence in Tamil Nadu encompasses ports, logistics, edible oil, power transmission, city gas distribution, data centres, green energy, and cement manufacturing. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone operates Kattupalli and Ennore Ports, having invested Rs 3,733 crore in Tiruvallur district.

Additionally, Adani Green Energy Ltd aims to diversify its presence with investments in pump storage projects, targeting a total capacity of 4,900 MW.

The Adani-EdgeConnex data centre, currently with 33 MW capacity, will be expanded to 200 MW with an investment of Rs 13,200 crore, becoming one of India's largest single-location investments in digital infrastructure.

Image Credits: Pixabay

Ambuja Cements will increase its annual capacity from 1 million tonnes to 14 million metric tonnes with a Rs 3,500 crore investment in three plants.

Additionally, Adani Total Gas Ltd, currently serving Cuddalore and Tiruppur districts, plans to scale up its investment more than nine-fold to expand offerings in city gas distribution, liquefied natural gas, and electric vehicles.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group operates across diverse sectors, including logistics, resources, power generation, renewable energy, agro, real estate, public transport infrastructure, consumer finance, and defence.