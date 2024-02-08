English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Adani Group to invest Rs 42,700 crore in Tamil Nadu

Adani Connex will invest Rs 13,200 crore in a hyperscale data centre over the next seven years.

Business Desk
Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani | Image:Adani Group
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adani Group’s investment plan: The Adani Group has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government for investments worth over Rs 42,700 crore at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024. 

The major allocation of Rs 24,500 crore will be dedicated to Adani Green Energy Ltd for the development of three pump storage projects (PSP) over the next 5-7 years, Adani Group said in a statement.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Adani Group

Adani Connex will invest Rs 13,200 crore in a hyperscale data centre over the next seven years, while Ambuja Cements plans to allocate Rs 3,500 crore for three cement grinding units within the next five years. 

Advertisement

Additionally, Adani Total Gas Ltd will invest Rs 1,568 crore over eight years.

After inking the deal,  Karan Adani said, “Today’s Tamil Nadu is a standout example of stability, a well-established industrial ecosystem, advanced infrastructure, total connectivity, safe and secure neighbourhoods, business-friendly policies with an able and efficient team of officers, and a diverse and highly-skilled workforce with more women in the ranks than anywhere else in the country!” 

Advertisement

The Adani Group's diverse presence in Tamil Nadu encompasses ports, logistics, edible oil, power transmission, city gas distribution, data centres, green energy, and cement manufacturing. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone operates Kattupalli and Ennore Ports, having invested Rs 3,733 crore in Tiruvallur district.

Additionally, Adani Green Energy Ltd aims to diversify its presence with investments in pump storage projects, targeting a total capacity of 4,900 MW. 

Advertisement

The Adani-EdgeConnex data centre, currently with 33 MW capacity, will be expanded to 200 MW with an investment of Rs 13,200 crore, becoming one of India's largest single-location investments in digital infrastructure.

Image Credits: Pixabay 

Advertisement

Ambuja Cements will increase its annual capacity from 1 million tonnes to 14 million metric tonnes with a Rs 3,500 crore investment in three plants.

Additionally, Adani Total Gas Ltd, currently serving Cuddalore and Tiruppur districts, plans to scale up its investment more than nine-fold to expand offerings in city gas distribution, liquefied natural gas, and electric vehicles.

Advertisement

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group operates across diverse sectors, including logistics, resources, power generation, renewable energy, agro, real estate, public transport infrastructure, consumer finance, and defence.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin Shortly

    World12 minutes ago

  2. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  3. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  5. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement