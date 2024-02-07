Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Adani Ports Q3 profit rises 68% to Rs 2,208 crore

The Ahmedabad-headquartered company’s topline rose about 45 per cent to Rs 6,920 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 4,786 crore in Q3FY23.

Tanmay Tiwary
Adani Ports
Adani Ports | Image:Adani Ports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Adani Ports Q3 results: India’s largest ports operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (APSEZ) net profit zoomed 67.9 per cent to Rs 2,208.4 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 1,315.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

“In the year when our first port, Mundra, completed 25 years of operation, APSEZ recorded its strongest ever Q3 and 9M performance with the highest ever revenue, EBITDA, and cargo volumes, and is on course to overachieve its full year guidance provided at the start of the year. This is a testament to our continuous efforts to drive operating efficiencies and remain an industry leading port operator,” said Ashwani Gupta, CEO, APSEZ.

Adani Ports’ volume grew 44 per cent annually to 108.6 million metric tonnes (MMT).

The ports operator’s operating profit, also known as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 59 per cent to Rs 4,292 crore in December quarter, from 2,698 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the company’s margin zoomed 600 basis points to 62 per cent annually in the December quarter.

Notably, S&P Global ratings have upgraded the outlook of APSEZ to ‘Stable’ from ‘Negative.’

As of 1:48 pm, shares of the company were trading 1.40 per cent higher at Rs 1,224.45 per share.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:58 IST

