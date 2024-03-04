English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

Adani Ports rises after February cargo volumes zooms 33%

The company February cargo volumes zoomed 33% annually to 35.4 metric tonne.

Reported by: Business Desk
Adani Ports cargo volumes in February
Adani Ports cargo volumes in February | Image:Adani Ports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adani Ports shares rise: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) soared as much as 1.28 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,356 per share after the company announced its February cargo volumes zoomed 33 per cent annually to 35.4 metric tonne.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “APSEZ handled 35.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of total cargo, implying a healthy 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. While most ports observed a YoY jump in volumes, Dhamra Port recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo of 4.22 MMT.” 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during the initial 11 months (April 2023-February 2024) of financial year 2024 (FY24), the company has handled 382 MMT of cargo, implying that it is well on track to surpass the 400 MMT mark before the end of the current financial year. 

Additionally, APSEZ claims to have surpassed the 350 MMT cargo volume mark at its domestic ports in 318 days. “Record growth continued in the logistics segment with year-to-date (YTD) rail volumes of around 542,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (+21 per cent YoY) and GPWIS volumes of around 18 MMT (+40 per cent),” APSEZ added.

Advertisement

As of 9:26 am, shares of Adani Ports were trading 1 per cent higher at Rs 1,352.25 per share.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

12 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

12 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

12 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

12 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

12 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

12 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

15 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru: NIA Takes Over Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Vikramaditya Speaks to Priyanka Gandhi, Voices Discontent with CM Sukhu

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  3. Spanish woman gang-rape case: 3 accused arrested, brought to Dumka Court

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi to Witness India’s Historic Nuclear Milestone at Kalpakkam

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 62,000cr Telangana

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo