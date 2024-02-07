Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Adani Ports surges over 5% hits 52-week high after Q3 earnings

Adani Ports' revenue from operations rose about 45 per cent to Rs 6,920 crore in third quarter of current fiscal, from Rs 4,786 crore in the year ago period.

Business Desk
Adani Ports
Adani Ports | Image:Adani Ports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shares of billionaire Gautam Adani-backed Adani Ports rose as much as 5.58 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,287 after the country's largest ports operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (APSEZ) net profit zoomed 67.9 per cent to Rs 2,208.4 crore in the December quarter from Rs 1,315.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered company’s revenue from operations rose about 45 per cent to Rs 6,920 crore in third quarter of current fiscal, from Rs 4,786 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

“In the year when our first port, Mundra, completed 25 years of operation, APSEZ recorded its strongest ever Q3 and 9M performance with the highest ever revenue, EBITDA, and cargo volumes, and is on course to overachieve its full year guidance provided at the start of the year. This is a testament to our continuous efforts to drive operating efficiencies and remain an industry leading port operator,” said Ashwani Gupta, CEO, APSEZ.

Adani Ports’ volume grew 44 per cent annually to 108.6 million metric tonnes (MMT).

Advertisement

The ports operator’s operating profit, also known as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 59 per cent to Rs 4,292 crore in December quarter, from 2,698 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the company’s margin zoomed 600 basis points to 62 per cent annually in the December quarter.

Advertisement

Notably, S&P Global ratings have upgraded the outlook of Adani Ports to ‘Stable’ from ‘Negative.’

As of 10:17 am, Adani Ports shares traded 4.76 per cent higher at Rs 1,277.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News27 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World30 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement