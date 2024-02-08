Advertisement

Adani Ports in focus: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is set for strong performance with robust volume growth, surpassing FY24 guidance, according to the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal. The company reported a 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in October-December 2023 volumes, to 311 MMT in the first nine months of the current financial year, marking a 23 per cent YoY growth on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Notably, the shares climbed nearly 5 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,225.90 on Tuesday. The stock is also the top gainer on the Nifty50 index.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the management has revised the volume guidance to 400 MMT for the current financial year, up from the earlier range of 370-390 MMT, and there are expectations that the volumes could even exceed this revised target.

The company is strategically focussed on achieving a cargo volume of 500 MMT by FY25, with management expressing confidence in sustained volume growth at 1.5 times the GDP growth rate, the brokerage firm noted.

Advertisement

Adani Logistics (ALL), a subsidiary, is expanding its services to become an integrated logistics solutions company, encompassing container train operations, container handling, warehousing, and more.

Additionally, APSEZ has shown strong operational cash flow generation, with a cumulative cash flows of Rs 43,300 crore at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent over FY18-23.

Advertisement

The company aims to optimise its acquired assets for consistent cash flows, anticipating a 14 per cent CAGR in cash flow over FY 23-26. This is expected to be utilised for funding capex and reducing debt, while also exploring opportunities outside India through joint ventures.

As India's largest private port operator with over 24 per cent market share, APSEZ is on track to become the country's largest integrated transport utility and the world's largest private port company by 2030. The company has diversified its cargo mix and is keen on increasing the cargo share on the east coast, the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Adani Ports

Market share gains have been driven by operational efficiencies and cargo diversification, with a notable 2 times industry growth in FY23, elevating market share to approximately 24 per cent. The strategic sensitivity to specific cargo classes, such as thermal coal and iron ore, has proven advantageous, contributing to volume normalisation in key ports.

Advertisement

With a Pan-India presence, strong pricing power, and a focus on achieving east-west parity, APSEZ is well-positioned for continued growth. The company's emphasis on end-to-end logistics offerings, including ports, warehousing, last-mile delivery, and more, enhances its service capabilities and ensures customer loyalty, Motilal Oswal said.

APSEZ's strong start in the third quarter and the consistent growth in traffic positions the company to surpass the higher end of its FY24 volume guidance. Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating, with a revised target price of Rs 1,410.

Advertisement

At the beginning of this week, Citi raised the target price of Adani Ports to Rs 1,368.

As of 10:27 am, shares of the company were trading 4.93 per cent higher at Rs 1,226.30 per share.