Updated March 27th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Adani Power surges 4% as CCI clears acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power

The stock opened on the Bombay Stock Exchange at Rs 530 apiece, showcasing an uptick of 1.55% from its previous close of Rs 521.9.

Reported by: Business Desk
Adani Power Q3 earnings
Adani Power | Image:Adani Power
  • 2 min read
Adani Power share price: Adani Power witnessed a notable surge of more than 4 per cent in its share price on Wednesday, March 27, following the announcement of approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power Limited. This regulatory nod marks a significant milestone in Adani Power's strategic expansion plans within the thermal power generation sector.

The stock opened on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at Rs 530 apiece, showcasing an uptick of 1.55 per cent from its previous close of Rs 521.9. Subsequently, the stock surged further, reaching an intra-day peak of Rs 544.65, translating to a substantial gain of 4.35 per cent on the BSE.

Having gained 22 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 166.25 on the BSE, Adani Power has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the market. Furthermore, the stock has accrued approximately 10 per cent growth since the beginning of the year, reflecting investor confidence in the company's prospects. This upward trajectory in the stock price has propelled Adani Power to achieve a commanding market capitalisation exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore.

The approval from CCI comes amidst Lanco Amarkantak Power's ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as per the stipulations outlined in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). Adani Power is set to acquire the entire 100 per cent stake in Lanco Amarkantak Power, paving the way for a strategic consolidation within the thermal power generation sector.

Notably, Lanco Amarkantak Power is engaged in thermal power generation, operating a 600 MW thermal power plant (Phase I) in Pathadi Village, Korba District, Chhattisgarh. The plant, consisting of two units of 300 MW each, has long-term Power Purchase Agreements with DISCOMs in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, the company is in the process of expanding its capacity through Phase II, which entails the establishment of two units of 660 MW each, totaling 1320 MW.

At 11:50 AM, shares of Adani Power were trading 2.37 per cent higher at Rs 534.35 apiece on the NSE.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

