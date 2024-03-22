×

Defence
Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Adani's Green Energy Gallery debuts at London's Science Museum

As of 3:17 pm , shares of Adani Green were trading 0.19 per cent lower at Rs1,850.60 per share.

Reported by: Business Desk
Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani | Image:Gautam Adani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Adani Green Energy Gallery: Billionaire Gautam Adani has inaugurated 'The Adani Green Energy Gallery' at London's renowned Science Museum, showcasing a compelling narrative of a sustainable future driven by innovative renewable energy solutions.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Adani remarked on X (formerly Twitter), “Delighted to see the new ‘Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery’ becoming a reality in partnership with the Science Museum in London. This landmark gallery will showcase the scientific vision of a sustainable future, powered by renewables and low carbon technologies.”

The Science Museum, established in 1857, stands as a cornerstone of London's cultural landscape, drawing tourists from around the globe.

In alignment with India's green energy transition, the Adani Group, a pioneer in the sector, has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier across five of its key portfolio companies, which include Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports & SEZ, ACC, and Ambuja Cements.

As of 3:17 pm, shares of Adani Green were trading 0.19 per cent lower at Rs 1,850.60 per share.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

In a Move Likely to Exaceberate Inflation Woes, Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

