Ashok Leyland rises: The shares of commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland surged 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 174.50 after bagging order worth Rs 522 crore to manufacture 1,225 buses from Karnataka State Transport Undertakings.

Ashok Leyland will have to deliver the order by April this year.

In a regulatory filing, the Chennai-based automotive firm "will deliver 210-wheel base Viking fully built buses, that are AIS 153 certified and BSVI OBD II diesel fuelled for Mofussil operation featuring the advanced iGen6 BSVI Technology with a robust 147 kW (197 HP) H Series Engine."

The H Series engine is expected to improve safety, comfort and reduce the overall cost of ownership (TCO), according to an official statement.

The company's revenue came in at Rs 11,625.7 crore for Q2 2024, as against Rs 8,744.3 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's earning before interest, tax, depriciation and amortisation(EBITDA) margin improved by 210 basis points to 11 per cent annually.

As of 1:32 pm, Ashok Leyland's shares were trading 1.43 per cent higher to Rs 173.80.