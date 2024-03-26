Advertisement

Emerging markets: Emerging Asian markets saw a surge in equities on Tuesday, with Singapore and South Korea leading the pack, while currencies remained subdued amidst uncertainty over potential US interest rate cuts.

Singapore's benchmark index rose by 1 per cent to reach a five-week high. Notably, banking stocks saw significant gains, with DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets, soaring as much as 1.4 per cent to its highest level since February 2022.

The South Korean benchmark index surged by 0.7 per cent to attain its highest level since February 2022.

Philippine stocks experienced a 0.5 per cent decline, reaching a two-week low. The nation, known for its active issuance of sovereign debt, announced plans to raise up to $10.4 billion from treasury bills and bonds in the second quarter.

New quarterly economic projections from the Federal Reserve indicated that nine out of 19 policymakers foresee three quarter-point rate cuts this year. However, investors remain wary ahead of the release of the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, a key US inflation gauge, scheduled for Friday.

Taiwan's central bank announced its intention to continue moderating its tight rate policy, following an unexpected rate hike last week. Consequently, equities in the country dipped by 0.3 per cent, while the Taiwanese Dollar edged 0.1 per cent lower.

The South Korean Won, ranked as the third-worst performer in Asia FX, saw a modest increase of 0.2 per cent. China's Yuan depreciated by 0.1 per cent to 7.218 per US Dollar, crossing the psychologically important 7.2-per-dollar level.

The central bank of Sri Lanka stunned markets with a 50-basis-point interest rate cut, prioritising growth amid a financial crisis. Consequently, the Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated by 0.3 per cent.

Investors are eagerly awaiting US consumer confidence and trade figures scheduled for later in the day.

(With Reuters inputs.)

