Asian markets today: Emerging Asian markets witnessed a sell-off on Thursday as investors withdrew from risk-prone assets, with the South Korean Won and Taiwan Dollar bearing the brunt, following a higher-than-anticipated US inflation report. The surge in inflation compelled investors to reassess their expectations regarding the timing of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

US consumer prices surged beyond expectations in March, leading market participants to speculate that a Fed rate cut would be more likely to occur in September rather than June. Moreover, minutes from the Fed's meeting underscored concerns among officials regarding progress on inflation even before the release of the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Consequently, the Dollar index and benchmark 10-year yields experienced notable spikes, with the former climbing approximately 1 per cent overnight to 105.30, marking its highest level in nearly five months. The Dollar index was observed trading at 105.15 as of 0405 GMT.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in a probability of less than 20 per cent for a rate cut in June, significantly lower than the more than 60 per cent probability recorded last week.

Amidst the turmoil, the South Korean Won and Taiwan Dollar declined by 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, while the Thai Baht and Singapore Dollar remained relatively stable. Central banks in Singapore and South Korea are anticipated to maintain their current policy stances on Friday, following the recent steady rates set by the central banks of Thailand and the Philippines.

Vishnu Varathan, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank, said, "The 'risk off' sentiment, accompanied by the unwinding of pivot bets amplifying the USD and US Treasury (UST) yield spike, poses a significant challenge for EM Asia markets."

He added, "That adage 'don't fight the Fed' will probably be conveyed as 'fret the Fed' ... with the drag on EM Asia currencies, equities, and higher bond yields to show for it."

Reflecting the trend, Asian bond yields mirrored the sell-off observed in their US counterparts. The 10-year Singapore bond yield surged to its highest level since late October, while the 10-year South Korean bond yield reached a four-month peak.

Stocks in Manila, Singapore, Bangkok, and Taipei all experienced declines ranging from 0.3 per cent to 0.7 per cent. Seoul shares initially dropped but later stabilized, following a significant victory by liberal opposition parties in the country's legislative elections.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Yuan traded at 7.236 after the country's central bank intervened to support the currency amidst a surge in the Dollar.

(With Reuters inputs.)