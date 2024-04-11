×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Asian markets retreat as US inflation surges; South Korean Won, Taiwanese Dollar lead losses

Traders are now pricing in a probability of less than 20% for a rate cut in June, significantly lower than the more than 60% probability recorded last week.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Asian markets today: Emerging Asian markets witnessed a sell-off on Thursday as investors withdrew from risk-prone assets, with the South Korean Won and Taiwan Dollar bearing the brunt, following a higher-than-anticipated US inflation report. The surge in inflation compelled investors to reassess their expectations regarding the timing of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

US consumer prices surged beyond expectations in March, leading market participants to speculate that a Fed rate cut would be more likely to occur in September rather than June. Moreover, minutes from the Fed's meeting underscored concerns among officials regarding progress on inflation even before the release of the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Advertisement

Consequently, the Dollar index and benchmark 10-year yields experienced notable spikes, with the former climbing approximately 1 per cent overnight to 105.30, marking its highest level in nearly five months. The Dollar index was observed trading at 105.15 as of 0405 GMT.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in a probability of less than 20 per cent for a rate cut in June, significantly lower than the more than 60 per cent probability recorded last week.

Advertisement

Amidst the turmoil, the South Korean Won and Taiwan Dollar declined by 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, while the Thai Baht and Singapore Dollar remained relatively stable. Central banks in Singapore and South Korea are anticipated to maintain their current policy stances on Friday, following the recent steady rates set by the central banks of Thailand and the Philippines.

Vishnu Varathan, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank, said, "The 'risk off' sentiment, accompanied by the unwinding of pivot bets amplifying the USD and US Treasury (UST) yield spike, poses a significant challenge for EM Asia markets."

Advertisement

He added, "That adage 'don't fight the Fed' will probably be conveyed as 'fret the Fed' ... with the drag on EM Asia currencies, equities, and higher bond yields to show for it."

Reflecting the trend, Asian bond yields mirrored the sell-off observed in their US counterparts. The 10-year Singapore bond yield surged to its highest level since late October, while the 10-year South Korean bond yield reached a four-month peak.

Advertisement

Stocks in Manila, Singapore, Bangkok, and Taipei all experienced declines ranging from 0.3 per cent to 0.7 per cent. Seoul shares initially dropped but later stabilized, following a significant victory by liberal opposition parties in the country's legislative elections.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Yuan traded at 7.236 after the country's central bank intervened to support the currency amidst a surge in the Dollar.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bank of England rate cuts

Bank of England rate cuts

3 minutes ago
Malook Nagar

Malook Nagar Quits BSP

6 minutes ago
BMC

Delhi Weather

7 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving celebrating with his Dallas Mavericks victory

NBA: Mavs beat Heat

7 minutes ago
S Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

South Korea Elections

9 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Review

9 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Controversy

10 minutes ago
Representative

Airline slot flexibility

14 minutes ago
Simona Halep

Halep was nervous

16 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian markets retreat

18 minutes ago
Rodrigo

Rodri say he needs a rest

19 minutes ago
accident

Haryana Accident

24 minutes ago
Antoine Griezmann

Atletico beats Dortmund

26 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

28 minutes ago
Texas high-speed rail

Japanese bullet trains

29 minutes ago
Raphinha

Barcelona beats PSG 3-2

30 minutes ago
'I Will Not be Intimidated': Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Threat by CPI(M) 'Goons'

V Muraleedharan-CPIM

31 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Monterrey defeats Miami

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ’God-Gifted’: PM Modi Gets Candid on What Makes Him a Charismatic Leader

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

    World11 hours ago

  3. 1979 Newspaper Ad Celebrating Indian Travellers Abroad Goes Viral

    India News12 hours ago

  4. ‘Son Caught in Rape’: Railway Clerk From Kalyan Conned Over Fake Call

    India News12 hours ago

  5. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo