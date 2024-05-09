Advertisement

Asian Paints, the leading paint manufacturers, disclosed its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, revealing a profit below market expectations. The company faced challenges amid a competitive landscape and implemented price reductions to navigate intensified competition, particularly following the entry of Grasim Industries into the market.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31 edged up by 1.8 per cent to Rs 1,257 crore. However, this figure fell short of analysts' forecasts, which had anticipated a net profit of Rs 1,362 crore, according to data from LSEG.

Advertisement

Revenue for the quarter experienced a decline of 0.6 per cent, primarily attributed to subdued demand for decorative paints, which constitute a significant portion of Asian Paints' business.

The company's performance reflects the growing challenges in the paints industry, exacerbated by heightened competition with Grasim's entry. Analysts had earlier noted the industry's crowded nature, and Asian Paints has felt the impact of this intensified rivalry.

Advertisement

Following the release of the financial results, shares of Asian Paints witnessed a decline of 3.6 per cent, indicating investor reaction to the reported figures.

(With Reuters inputs)

