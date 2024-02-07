Asian Paints reports 12% annual volume growth in Q3, beats estimates

Advertisement

Asian Paints in focus: Asian Paints outperformed expectations in the third quarter, reporting a 12 per cent year-on-year volume growth in the third quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24), slightly below the estimated 13 per cent, analysts said. This growth was marked by robust expansion in both rural and urban markets, attributed to an extended festive season.

Despite facing challenges such as price reductions and a less favourable mix, the company experienced revenue growth. The success was buoyed by consistently low raw material prices, resulting in the highest gross margin in the last 11 quarters, reaching 43.6 per cent.

The EBITDA exceeded expectations, surging 28 per cent YoY during the quarter, with an EBITDA margin of 22 per cent in 9MFY24.

Although the company’s management maintained an EBITDA margin guidance of 18-20 per cent in the medium term, Motilal Oswal report suggests a 21.5 per cent margin for FY25/FY26.

However, concerns over competitive pressures and the changing landscape, coupled with elevated valuations at approximately 53 times FY25 estimate earnings per share (53xFY25E EPS) and 48xFY26E EPS, lead to a cautious outlook.

Financial performance

Asian Paints reported consolidated net sales of Rs 9,100 crore, a 5.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, against analysts' estimate of Rs 9,480 crore.

The company achieved double-digit volume growth of 12 per cent YoY in the Domestic Decorative paints business. Gross margins expanded, reaching 43.6 per cent, while EBITDA margin expanded to 22.6 per cent.

Despite challenges in the Kitchen and Bath business segments, the overall 9MFY24 performance exhibited growth in net sales (4 per cent), EBITDA (34 per cent), and adjusted PAT (46 per cent) YoY.

The management highlighted the Decorative business's sustained double-digit volume growth, stressing a 3-4 per cent gap in volume and value growth.

“Asian Paints faces uncertainties in the competitive landscape and potential shifts in market share and cost structures, especially with new players entering the market,” the brokerage firm added.

Motilal Oswal maintains a neutral rating with a target price of Rs 3,340.

As of 10:21 am, shares of Asian Paints were trading 3.30 per cent lower at Rs 3,135.45 per share