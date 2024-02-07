Advertisement

Asian Paints Q3 results: Asian Paints, India's leading paint manufacturer, has reported robust third-quarter profits, exceeding market expectations due to a robust performance in its primary decorative business segment.

In the quarter ending December 31, the consolidated net profit witnessed a substantial 35 per cent surge, reaching Rs 1,448 crore. This figure surpassed analysts' average expectations of Rs 1,404 crore, according to LSEG data.

Advertisement

The decorative segment, constituting around 80 per cent of Asian Paints' overall revenue, reported a notable 12 per cent growth in volume. This growth contributed to a more than 5 per cent increase in revenue, reaching Rs 9,075 crore.

CEO and Managing Director Amit Syngle commented on the results, stating, "Growth was supported by the extended festive season, though we saw some moderation in demand in the latter part of the quarter." The festive season in India, marked by significant consumer spending, commenced in late October 2023.

Advertisement

Despite the easing of crude prices, Asian Paints managed to keep input costs flat in the December quarter. Crude oil constitutes about one-third of the input costs for paint companies.

While the company's shares remained relatively stable following the results, they have experienced a 5 per cent decline since the beginning of the year.

Advertisement

In terms of international sales, Asian Paints reported a flat performance, citing macroeconomic challenges and inflation in key markets such as South Asia and Egypt.

Asian Paints stands as the first among its peers, including Berger Paints India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, and Indigo Paints, to release its Q3 results. Year-to-date, the shares of most paint companies have witnessed a decline, except for Kansai, which has seen a 2 per cent increase.



(With Reuters inputs.)