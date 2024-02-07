Advertisement

Dollar in focus: The Australian and New Zealand Dollars experienced a period of stagnation on Tuesday, as the US Dollar took centre stage, with anticipation building ahead of the release of US inflation data later in the week. This restrained the gains that had initially been sparked by hopes of a market rescue package from Beijing.

The Australian Dollar hovered around $0.6575, retracting most of its overnight gains and slipping below the bearish signal of the 200-day moving average at $0.6579.

It had earlier reached a peak of $0.6612 following Bloomberg's report that Beijing was considering mobilising about 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion) to stabilise the Chinese stock markets.

Similarly, the New Zealand Dollar was at $0.6096, having recorded a 0.4 per cent gain overnight, reaching as high as $0.6116. The 200-day moving average at $0.6088 provided current support.

As the new year unfolded, the US Dollar exhibited resilience, with traders delaying expectations of the first rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The Dollar index reached a six-week high and posted a 2.1 per cent gain against major peers, aided by an uptick in yields ahead of US GDP and inflation data.

In New Zealand, the fourth-quarter inflation report on Wednesday delivered few surprises, with the consumer price index (CPI) rising 0.5 per cent from the September quarter, meeting expectations.

The annual rate slowed to 4.7 per cent, the lowest since mid-2021. Chief economist Jarrod Kerr of Kiwibank noted that while inflation aligned with expectations, there was a hope for a downside surprise, given that inflation is running below the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's forecasts.

Meanwhile, in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced plans to consult lawmakers to modify proposed tax cuts for higher earners.

The modifications, reported by The Australian Financial Review, are expected to be budget and inflation-neutral, potentially challenging an election pledge and facing resistance from the opposition.

(With Reuters Inputs)