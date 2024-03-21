Advertisement

Australian dollar: The Australian dollar soared to a one-week high on Thursday following a remarkably robust jobs report, dispelling speculation of imminent policy easing and driving local bond yields higher.

Boosted by a Federal Reserve meeting outcome perceived as dovish by investors, the Aussie rallied overnight, exerting downward pressure on the US dollar across the board.

Rising by 0.5 per cent to $0.6620, after an overnight bounce of 0.8 per cent post-Fed decision, the Australian dollar faces resistance levels around $0.6638 and $0.6667.

Moreover, the Aussie found support against the yen, reaching a nine-year peak of 99.72 yen.

Similarly, the New Zealand dollar climbed to $0.6093, rebounding despite initial soft economic data at home.

Australian employment data for February stunned markets with a surge of 116,500 jobs, nearly triple the market forecasts, and marking the most major gain since the pandemic lockdowns unwound in 2021.

The unemployment rate plunged to 3.7 per cent from 4.1 per cent, defying concerns of an accelerated rise in unemployment.

The robust job market performance offers comfort to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which closely monitors employment trends.

Ben Udy, lead economist for Oxford Economics Australia, remarked on the unexpectedly strong employment recovery, challenging the notion that current monetary policy is sufficiently restraining the economy to curb wage growth and inflation.

Investors responded by reducing the likelihood of a rate cut in June to 28 per cent, while the probability of an August easing dropped to 60 per cent.

Futures now imply 38 basis points of cuts for the year, down from 44 basis points prior to the data release.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's unexpected 0.1 per cent economic contraction in the December quarter pushed the country into a technical recession.

Consequently, markets now anticipate a 55 per cent chance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cutting its cash rate in July, with a quarter-point decrease already priced in for August.

Goldman Sachs economist Andrew Boak anticipates the RBNZ to adopt a more dovish stance in the coming months, initiating an easing cycle later this year, with a base case for rate cuts starting in August 2024.

(With Reuters Inputs)