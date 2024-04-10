×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Australian Stocks Rise on Mining and Healthcare Gains, Eyes on U.S. Inflation Data

Investor attention was drawn to the impending release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March.

Reported by: Business Desk
Record inflows to US listed Asian stocks, led by Japan: Morgan Stanley
Record inflows to US listed Asian stocks, led by Japan: Morgan Stanley | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Australian stocks on rise: The Australian stock market saw a positive uptick, fueled by gains in key sectors such as mining and healthcare. The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.5 per cent to reach 7,859.40 by 0100 GMT, marking its third consecutive session of gains.

Investor attention was drawn to the impending release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March, expected to shed light on future interest rate movements by the Federal Reserve. Projections hinted at a rise in headline inflation to 3.4 per cent year-on-year from February's 3.2 per cent.

Advertisement

In Sydney, mining giants including Rio Tinto, BHP Group, and Fortescue experienced gains of 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent, propelling the sector upwards by as much as 0.8 per cent. Similarly, healthcare stocks surged by 1.6 per cent, led by CSL's impressive 1.5 per cent advance.

Energy Stocks

Advertisement

On the flip side, energy stocks faced headwinds with a decline of up to 0.6 per cent, driven by falling oil prices. Woodside Energy and Santos particularly felt the impact, both experiencing drops, with Woodside retreating by as much as 1.4 per cent.

Gold stocks and rate-sensitive financials also experienced slight declines, down by as much as 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

In neighbouring New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index rebounded by 0.2 per cent to 11,938.70, following six consecutive sessions of losses. Investors eagerly awaited the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's monetary policy decision, with expectations leaning towards the maintenance of the key interest rate for the sixth consecutive meeting, while a potential cut was anticipated later in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

With Reuters Inputs

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

a minute ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

4 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

5 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

10 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

16 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

17 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

18 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

20 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

23 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

30 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

31 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

33 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

35 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

38 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

40 minutes ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

40 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo