Australian stocks on rise: The Australian stock market saw a positive uptick, fueled by gains in key sectors such as mining and healthcare. The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.5 per cent to reach 7,859.40 by 0100 GMT, marking its third consecutive session of gains.

Investor attention was drawn to the impending release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March, expected to shed light on future interest rate movements by the Federal Reserve. Projections hinted at a rise in headline inflation to 3.4 per cent year-on-year from February's 3.2 per cent.

In Sydney, mining giants including Rio Tinto, BHP Group, and Fortescue experienced gains of 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent, propelling the sector upwards by as much as 0.8 per cent. Similarly, healthcare stocks surged by 1.6 per cent, led by CSL's impressive 1.5 per cent advance.

Energy Stocks

On the flip side, energy stocks faced headwinds with a decline of up to 0.6 per cent, driven by falling oil prices. Woodside Energy and Santos particularly felt the impact, both experiencing drops, with Woodside retreating by as much as 1.4 per cent.

Gold stocks and rate-sensitive financials also experienced slight declines, down by as much as 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

In neighbouring New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index rebounded by 0.2 per cent to 11,938.70, following six consecutive sessions of losses. Investors eagerly awaited the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's monetary policy decision, with expectations leaning towards the maintenance of the key interest rate for the sixth consecutive meeting, while a potential cut was anticipated later in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

With Reuters Inputs