Auto industry to post 17% volume growth in December quarter: Report

Advertisement

Auto industry outlook ahead of Q3: A surge in revenue and EBITDA is expected for the automobile industry in the upcoming third quarter of FY24 (Q3FY24), driven by 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in volumes for 2-wheeler original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) and sustained expansion in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, according to a report by brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher. The growth will be further supported by operational efficiency and advantageous commodity prices.

Image Credits: Pexels

Advertisement

Notably, the overall auto industry will see a substantial double-digit volume increase of 17 per cent, attributed to robust growth in domestic 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers.

Recovery in domestic two-wheeler sales during the festive season played a pivotal role in the industry's strong volume performance, with a 19 per cent growth.

Advertisement

The passenger vehicle (PV) industry will exhibit a remarkable 14 per cent YoY growth, spearheaded by the SUV segment. Despite some decline in market share for certain players, the overall industry witnessed a positive trend.

Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle (CV) segment witnessed a 3 per cent growth, with mixed results for market share among key players. The 3W segment continued to show robust growth in the domestic market, while exports faced challenges.

Advertisement

Stable commodity prices

Commodity prices remained stable or declined sequentially in the third quarter of current fiscal, providing a favourable outlook for the fourth quarter. Notably, base metals witnessed fluctuations, with Nickel dropping by 14.2 per cent and Copper declining 2.7 per cent.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Pixabay

Prabhudas Lilladher analysts have upgraded their target price estimates for various auto makers.

Advertisement

Notable top picks include Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Divgi TorqTransfer System, with key factors such as stable commodity prices and improving volumes contributing to positive industry sentiments.

Investment recommendations and target price adjustments have been made based on the anticipated industry performance, Prabhudas Lilladher added. Notable upgrades include 'Buy' ratings for Maruti Suzuki with a target price (TP) of Rs 12,150, Ashok Leyland (TP at Rs 210), Tata Motors (TP at Rs 990), Mahindra & Mahindra (TP at Rs 1,830) and Divgi TorqTransfer System (TP at Rs 1,270).

Advertisement

The auto industry is poised for a strong performance in the third quarter, with favourable factors such as volume growth, stable commodity prices, and operational improvements contributing to positive market sentiments.