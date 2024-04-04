Updated April 4th, 2024 at 14:24 IST
Awaiting SEBI approval for IPO: NSE official
The buzz around NSE IPO has been around for some time as investors seek opportunity to invest in exchange in order to earn similar returns as that from the BSE.
The National Stock Exchange is awaiting a nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for share sale via public offering, top officials at the National Stock Exchange, told Republic Business.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) also outlined measures to protect investors' interest including additional surveillance measures and graded surveillance measures. The top officials of the exchange also shared that they are progressively using Artificial intelligence (AI) for surveillance and improving consumer protection.
Officials at NSE highlighted that NSE has become the world's biggest derivative exchange in the last 5 years. The officials also noted that 450 companies have been listed on the SME exchange - NSE Emerge and their market capitalisation has collectively increased by 13-14 times showcasing the confidence of people investing in companies listed on the NSE.
